Kurnool: Follow in footsteps of Potti Sriramulu, exhorts Collector Dr G Srijana

Kurnool/Nandyal : The Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal districts Dr G Srijana and Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon respectively, stated the sacrifices of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu would never be forgotten, who made every Telugu speaking person proud. “It was due to the sacrifices of Amarajeevi, we have now a separate Andhra Pradesh State, which was earlier in Madras Presidency. Hence, we celebrate every year on November 1, we celebrate Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day,” they explained.

Kurnool district Collector Dr G Srijana paid floral tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu at the Collector’s conference hall here on Wednesday. The Collector reminded that Potti Sriramulu with the aim that Telugu people should have a separate State, started relay hunger strike and died after about 58 days.

Due to his sacrifice, Andhra Pradesh was formed on October 1 in 1953, but it fully came into a shape on November 1, 1956, after a span of three years, she explained.

Collector Srijana called upon the officials to get inspiration from Amarajeevi and provide good services to the people and also told them to follow his footsteps. She exhorted the present generation to inspire by the sacrifices of such great personalities and lend a hand in architecting a beautiful society. She greeted all the people on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day. Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya was also present.

In Nandyal district, Collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon garlanded the statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu at Sanjeev Nagar circle and paid floral tributes here on Wednesday. He said that Amarajeevi was a great leader, who sacrificed his life for the people of Andhra Pradesh. ‘Demanding the then Madras government to make Andhra Pradesh State as a separate State for the Telugu speaking people, Potti Sriramulu went on hunger strike for 58 days. Unfortunately, he breathed his last before Andhra Pradesh was formed as a separate State,’ said the Collector. He added that all the people should inspire by the sacrifices of the great leader, as we are enjoying a separate State due to the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu. The Collector called upon the people, officials and others to inspire by the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu and follow his footsteps to give a bright and golden future to the next generation.

Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy accompanied the Collector while garlanding the statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu.