Kurnool: Governor S Abdul Nazeer wraps up Kurnool visit

Kurnool : Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who came to Kurnool district on Thursday to participate at the 352nd Aradhanotsavam of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam Mutt left for Amaravati on Friday. He travelled to Kurnool by road and reached the police guest house. The governor was received by the district officials and political leaders.

Pathikonda MLA Kangati Sreedevi, Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth, Adoni Sub Collector Abhisek Kumar and Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Hari Prasad were among the receivers. After staying for an hour, at around 2.00 pm the Governor left for Orvakal airport from where he flew to Amaravati.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, district agriculture advisory board member Bellam Meshwar Reddy, Market Yard chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner A Bhargav Teja and others were present.

After reaching Kurnool police guest house and prior to leaving for Orvakal airport, the Governor received the guard of honour from the police personnel.