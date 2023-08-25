Kurnool: Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy slams Buggana for making ‘baseless’ remarks on irrigation

Kurnool : Former Union Minister and TDP national vice-president Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy came down heavily on Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy for making senseless statements on the irrigation projects in the state.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Kotla said that Buggana does not have minimum knowledge on irrigation projects and alleged the government has totally neglected the irrigation sector which has greatly impacted on the farming sector.

Kotla said that the farmers in the state were in great distress. More number of farmer suicides have registered in Andhra Pradesh state. The farmers are in neck deep trouble as they did not get remunerative price to their produce, he stated. The YSRCP MPs, MLCs, MLAs and leaders are more interested in minting money rather than addressing the plight of the farmers’ issues.

The party leaders with an aim to invest money at the ensuing elections are doing illegal business, alleged Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy.

He dared YSRCP leaders to come to discuss on the irrigation projects. Just by laying roads in Dhone alone doesn’t witness development across the state, said Kotla. “Why the YSRCP leaders are speechless when the Srisailam water is being taken downstream in the name of power generation,”he questioned.

The Gundrevula project is crying for attention, he demanded the government for its completion. The farmers in the district are in great distress due to lack of irrigation waters.

When the farmers are facing such drastic situation why the Finance and Labour Ministers are unable to come to their aid, he asked.

“We have every right to draw water share from the Tungabhadra Dam, but despite having 4 tmcft our water share, we are failing to get the rightful share,” stated Kotla.

He suggested the government to fight for our rightful share of water. He said the ruling party leaders were confusing the people by making false statements.

TDP leaders Vaikuntam Prabhakar Choudhary, MLC BT Naidu, Akepogu Prabhakar, PG Narasimhulu Yadav and others participated in the press conference.