Kurnool: Sankranti Brahmotsavams to begin on January 12

Kurnool: Srisailam temple is all set to celebrate Sankranti Brahmotsavams on a grand note. The week-long Brahmotsavams would start on January 12 and conclude on January 18.

The Brahmotsavams would start on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankramana on January 12, stated the authorities in a press release on Sunday.

According to the tradition, the Brahmotsavams of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy would be celebrated on two occasions - Sankranthi Brahmotsavams and the other on the occasion of Maha Sivarthri.

The Brahmotsavams will commence on January 12 with Dhwajarohanam. There will be Brungi Vahana Seva on January 13h, Ravana Vahana Seva on 14th, Nandi Vahana Seva and Brahmotsava Kalyanam on 15th, Kailasa Vahana Seva and Pushpa Pallaki Seva on 16th, Purnahuti, Trisula Snanam, Sadasyam, Nagavalli and Dwajaavarohanam on 17th and on the concluding day on January 18 Aswa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Sayanotsavam would be held. On the opening day at about 9.15 am, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy would make Yagasala entry. The Vedic pundits would recite Chaturvedas. The Archakas would recite Brahmotsava Sankalpam for the wellbeing of people.

After Sankalpam, Ganapathi Puja would be organised for the uninterrupted conduct of Brahmotsavams.

Later Kankanadharana, Rutwigwaranam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Vastu Puja, Vasthu Homam, Mandapa Aradhana, Kalastapana, Panchavarachana, Japanustam and Prayanama would be organised.

Later in the evening from 5.30 pm onwards, Ankuarpana and Agnipratistapana programs would organise following Dwajarohana and Dwajapata Aviskarana at 7 pm. The aim of the Dwajarohana is to invite all gods and goddesses (Mukkoti devathalu) that rule the entire universe to the Brahmotsavams. As part of Brahmotsavams, special prayers, Mandapa Aradhana, Panchavararchana, Rudra Homam, Chandi Homam and Nithya Havanas would be conducted to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi.

In the morning of January 14, mass Bhogi Pandlu programme would be conducted at Akka Mahadevi Alankara Mandapam on the temple premises.

Following the Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana, the mass Bhogi Pandlu programme would be organised.