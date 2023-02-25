Lokesh assures supply of electric autos on subsidy to drivers

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is harassing auto drivers too by fixing targets to the traffic police, observed TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Friday. During the 26th day of padayatra 'Yuva Galam', he had an interaction with the local auto drivers at the campsite near Ankura Hospital. All the auto drivers complained to him that their names have been deleted from even the Vahana Mitra scheme benefits as the power bill is more than the fixed limit.





They said that fines were being imposed on them even for silly reasons and the auto drivers were being subjected to various kinds of harassment. Women auto drivers said that they do not have a separate auto stand in Tirupati. Responding to their problems, Lokesh said that since targets are fixed for the traffic police, they are resorting to imposing fines on auto drivers even if they do not violate the traffic rules. When Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister, such targets were never fixed to traffic police, Lokesh explained.

Lokesh promised them that motor vehicle insurance and other benefits will be extended to them once the TDP forms the government again. Also, electric autos will be supplied to the drivers on subsidy, he said, adding that he will personally take this responsibility.

He handed over the papers of an auto to one Hamid Pasha, whose auto was seized by the police allegedly under the directions from Minister RK Roja. Lokesh gave a new auto to him as a gift. In the evening, he interacted with a large gathering of youth as part of 'Hello Lokesh' programme at the campsite. Earlier, he had selfies with several people who wanted to have a photo with him. Several youth posed questions to Lokesh for which he answered in a straightforward manner. He made it clear that the padayatra was meant for the future of the youth.

TheState was completely ruined under Jagan Mohan Reddy's government which could not get even a single industry.The goal before the TDP was to restore top position to the State again and by providing jobs to every youth, he wanted to give a return gift to Jagan. IIM Professor Rajesh acted as a moderator at the programme.











