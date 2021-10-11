Lord Malayappa gives darshan from Kalpavruksha Vahanam

Tirumala: On the fourth day of ongoing Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, Sri Malayappa blessed devotees in Rajamannar Alankaram atop Kalpavruksha Vahana on Sunday morning.

Sri Malayappa along with his consorts seated on the richly decked Vahana enthralled the devotees. The Vahan Seva due to Covid restrictions was conducted in Kalyanotsava Mandapam inside Srivari temple.

As per legend, Kalpavruksha is an iconic divine tree, which blesses everyone with boons including health, prosperity and longevity in life.

In the evening, Lord Malyappa adorned as Kaliya Mardhana (Krishna) on Sarva Bhupala Vahanam blessed the devotees. Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Trust Board members Prashanti Reddy, Sanat Kumar and others were present.

Srivilliputtur Godamalas reach Tirumala: As per the set traditions, devotees hailing from Srivilliputtur in Tamil Nadu presented special garlands made of 'Tulasi' and other sacred flowers to Tirumala temple on Sunday.

The specially designed two huge garlands, Andal Mala and Sikhamani Mala were taken in a procession from Pedda Jeeyar Mutt located adjacent to Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to the shrine. The garlands were presented on behalf of 'Goda Devi' temple to Lord Venkateswara, a day ahead of the Garuda Seva as part of the holy dictum set by the great Sri Vaishnava saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Tamil Nadu Endowments Minister Sekhar Babu, Srivilliputtur temple Chairman Ravichandran and Tirumala temple DyEO Ramesh Babu were present. Meanwhile, Chennai-based `Hindu Dharmartha Samiti' presented colourful umbrellas for Garuda Seva.

Nine sacred umbrellas were presented by Samithi trustee RR Gopalji to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy in front of the Srivari temple after special pujas.