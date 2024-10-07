Live
- Shilpa Shetty emphasises strength over sacrifice for women
- Leaders expect job displacement from AI
- The growing importance of life skills education
- Inclusive policies essential for reducing poverty gap for people with disabilities: Dr Sophie Mitra
- Hindu Activists Face Legal Action For Alleged Communal Remarks In Shamli
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Meet the Contestants and Explore the New House Theme
- iOS 18.1 Release Date: Apple Intelligence Arriving Soon for iPhone Users
- ED Raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's Home In Land Fraud Case
- Silk clothes presented to Alampur Jogulamba
- JS Hospitals reopens with modernized facilities
Just In
Lord Malayappa rides on Simha Vahanam, Mutyapu Pandiri
On the third day of Srivari Brahmotsavam on Sunday, Sri Venkateswara Swamy appeared before his devotees on a carrier decorated with priceless and resplendent white pearls.
Tirumala: On the third day of Srivari Brahmotsavam on Sunday, Sri Venkateswara Swamy appeared before his devotees on a carrier decorated with priceless and resplendent white pearls.
Taking ride on the pearl canopy, Sri Malayappa decked as Sri Krishna Swamy in Bakasura Vadha Alankaram along with His two consorts blessed devotees along the four Mada streets.
Legend says that pearls, a produce of sea, is formed when the dew and rain drops fell into pearl chip in the ocean. Lord Sri Krishna wears pearl nose ring which is described as ‘Nasagre Nava Mouktikam’. As Sri Venkateswara also happens to be the Alankara Priya, on the third day evening of the Navahnika Brahmotsavam, donning the Avatara of Sri Krishna, the processional deity rides pearly carrier-the Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam.
Earlier, in the morning the Lord in the attire of Yoga Narishma was taken out in a procession on Simha Vahanam in the four Mada Streets at Tirumala.
TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other officials were present.