Lord Malayappa rides on Simha Vahanam, Mutyapu Pandiri

Tirumala: On the third day of Srivari Brahmotsavam on Sunday, Sri Venkateswara Swamy appeared before his devotees on a carrier decorated with priceless and resplendent white pearls.

Taking ride on the pearl canopy, Sri Malayappa decked as Sri Krishna Swamy in Bakasura Vadha Alankaram along with His two consorts blessed devotees along the four Mada streets.

Legend says that pearls, a produce of sea, is formed when the dew and rain drops fell into pearl chip in the ocean. Lord Sri Krishna wears pearl nose ring which is described as ‘Nasagre Nava Mouktikam’. As Sri Venkateswara also happens to be the Alankara Priya, on the third day evening of the Navahnika Brahmotsavam, donning the Avatara of Sri Krishna, the processional deity rides pearly carrier-the Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam.

Earlier, in the morning the Lord in the attire of Yoga Narishma was taken out in a procession on Simha Vahanam in the four Mada Streets at Tirumala.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other officials were present.