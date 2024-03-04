Live
Lord rides on Simha Vahanam
Tirupati: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam of Kapileswara Temple in Tirupati, Sri Soma Skanda Murty along with Goddess Sri Kamakshi Devi were taken out on Simha Vahanam on Sunday evening. In the morning, Sri kapileswara along with Kamakshi Devi blessed devotees on Bhoota Vahanam.
Deputy EO Devendra Babu and others were present.
