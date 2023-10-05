Madakasira: Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy hails APCNF for popularising natural farming

Madakasira (Sathya Sai) : Chief Secretary to government of Andhra Pradesh K S Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday stated that Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) launched in the year 2015 initially in 10 clusters of SERP Cluster, organised several international workshops, capacity building trainings and field visits to the undivided Anantapur district comprising the present Sathya Sai district, from different countries.

Talking to The Hans India on the natural farming practices during his visit to Madakasira in the district here on Wednesday, Jawahar Reddy said that phase-I clusters have graduated to training personnel in natural farming practices on a global scale. He said delegations from around 20 countries including Germany, Africa, USA, France, Rome, Italy, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Nairobi, Latin America, Nepal, Peru, Argentina, Europe, Australia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia.

They also received appreciation letter from UNCCD of United Nations Organisation for the contribution to prevention of Desertification and Drought Day 2021 celebrations, trained and organised capacity building, trainings to different states of India on natural farming practices, crop combinations and different models from Anantapur.

Now in 2023, the activities are well spread in all the 32 mandals in Sri Sathya Sai district. In Sri Sathya Sai district, APCNF team is working in convergence with Village Organisations and Rythu Bharosa Kendras at village level, grounding of kitchen gardens, nutri gardens at Anganwadi centres- ICDS, Education department and at household level where lactating mothers, adolescent girls and old age women are present.

They were also supplied natural farming produce Bengal gram to TTD, last year. In the present year, red gram, groundnut and Bengal gram are proposed for supply to TTD.

APCNF organised immersion training programme to entire State APCNF cadres on PMDS Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing Technology, mini PMDS, Kitchen/Nutri gardens and Seed pelletisation methods. Working for improvement in soil carbon in the PMDS fields with 365 days green cover, income generation and employment to the farming communities for 365 days in natural farming fields.

The farmers got bumper yields, income and chemical free produce have been achieved through natural farming methods in Anantapur district when compared to chemical farming. Additional income being generated through intercrops and mixed crops. Further plans include formation of local farmers groups who are interested in natural farming practices and also implementing the practices in their own fields.