Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Padmavathi temple in Chennai likely in Jan 2023

Tirupati: The TTD will conduct Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam in Ongole in December this year and in Delhi in February next year, according to EO AV Dharma Reddy. Speaking to the media after the 'Dial Your TTD EO' programme at Tirumala on Sunday, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy explained about the series of religious programmes the TTD has planned to conduct at various places as part of its Sanathana Dharma Pracharam.

The TTD will organise Karthika Deepotsavam this year at two places in Andhra Pradesh including at Yaganti, a famous pilgrim centre in Nandyal district and in Visakhapatnam during the Karthika Masam. This apart, he said the TTD has decided to conduct Srinivasa Kalyanam in the Agency areas in the State including Araku, Ramachodavaram and in remote places in Anakapalli area, this month. Maha Samprokshanam, the inauguration of the newly-constructed temples including Sri Padmavathi temple in Chennai and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu will be held in January after Uttarayana starts, he said informing that the Gujarat government has granted five acres of land for the construction of Srivari temple in Ahmedabad for which Bhumi Puja will be performed soon.

Dharma Reddy said that as per the TTD Trust Board's decision, two major initiatives for the benefit of common devotees will be taken up soon including shifting of the room allotment system to Tirupati and also change in VIP break darshan timings at Tirumala temple.

He made it clear that the change of VIP break darshan timing from early morning to 10 am was only on pilot basis and the final decision will be based on the result of the change in the timing with regard to VIPs and also common pilgrims' convenience. The EO also said plans were afoot for mechanisation of laddu making at Tirumala temple to increase the production to cope with the ever increasing demand for laddus, the most sought after prasadam of Lord Venkateswara. A donor came forward to bear the entire cost of the mechanisation of laddu production which would cover the entire process except the final laddu making which will be done manually by Vaishnavite Brahmins following the age-old temple custom.