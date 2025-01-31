Live
Mahatma Gandhi remembered on his death anniversary
Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 77th death anniversary here on Thursday. APSPDCL Director (Finance)...
Nowhere in the world, except India, no country achieved freedom through non-violence and non-cooperation movement, he stated. At Gandhi Bhavan Trust, the members observed two minutes silence and later organised food distribution.
CPM leader Lakshmaiah and others garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Lakshmaiah took the occasion to hit the BJP government, dubbing it as communal. They said the real tributes would be paid to Gandhi, when communal forces and those supporting Godse, the killer of Mahatma, are defeated.
BJP Tirupati parliament cultural wing president Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Chandrababu Yadav, Janardhan Reddy, Padmanabhan, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Babu, Chandrasekhar Royal, Chenga Reddy, T Subramanyam Reddy and others recalled the contributions of Gandhi after paying tributes to him.