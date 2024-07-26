Maintain revenue records meticulously, Sisodia tells officials

Tirupati: In the aftermath of a fire at the Madanapalle sub-collector office, special chief secretary (revenue) R P Sisodia, along with Annamayya district collector Sridhar Chamakuri, Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar and Tirupati district collector Dr S Venkateswar, visited Madanapalle. On Thursday, they held a meeting to address revenue matters with revenue divisional officers (RDOs) and tahsildars from the three districts.

During the meeting, Sisodia underscored the importance of precise revenue record-keeping. He highlighted the essential role of the revenue department in democracy and urged officials to maintain records meticulously, adhering strictly to government rules and regulations to avoid any future discrepancies. Sisodia also emphasised the necessity of having a comprehensive understanding of all subjects within their jurisdiction.

He issued specific instructions regarding D-Pattas (title deeds), stating that they should not be issued before the completion of 20 years, and any existing cases should be surveyed. Sisodia also pointed out that all applications received at the Tahsildar’s office are processed online and stressed the importance of addressing minor issues carefully to resolve problems effectively.

Annamayya district collector Sridhar Chamakuri echoed these sentiments, emphasising the critical role of the revenue department and the need for each employee to understand their duties thoroughly and perform them responsibly.

The meeting covered a range of topics including past registrations of Inam lands, 22(A) land issues, details of patta lands from 2020-23, conversion of agricultural lands to non-agricultural purposes, problems related to dotted lands, details of assigned lands and other related issues. These matters were discussed in detail with RDOs and Tahsildars on a division-wise basis.

Later, the public grievances programme conducted by Sisodia received a huge response as the victims made a beeline to the sub-collector office. The programme lasted for nearly four hours. The special chief secretary received complaints from the victims on their land related issues. Several farmers and other people have submitted their representations regarding Record of Rights Register (1B), Patta passbooks, entries in online and tampering of records, registrations of lands using fake documents and other related issues.

They complained about the encroachment of their lands by political leaders, high handedness and biased attitude of revenue officials.

Most of the complaints are related to Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Piler and Punganur which clearly established the irregularities in revenue matters in the region. Later, Sisodia told the officials to resolve all land issues scrupulously. Sub Collector Megha Swaroop was also present.