Make foolproof arrangements, TTD EO tells officials

With less than two weeks time left for one of the most important torrent festivals in Tirumala, the Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy held a review with all departments of Tirumala at Annamayya Bhavan on Saturday evening. The EO said as the Mukkoti is taking place after two years of Covid restrictions, considerable increase in the devotees trekking Tumburu Theertham is being anticipated and asked them to make arrangements accordingly.





The devotees will be allowed for Tumburu Theertham from 6 am onwards till 5 pm on April 5 and again 5 am to 12 noon on April 6. Those who have obesity, cardiac problems and other chronic diseases are appealed not to come for trekking. The EO directed the engineering, health, forest, medical, vigilance officials to make arrangements for the big fete without any compromise.





"The devotees should be informed not to bring any cooking materials through continuous announcements in radio and broadcasting. The Annaprasadam department will supply the 'Ready to Eat' food packets which will be distributed at the Papavinasanam dam to the devotees," he said. He also instructed the officials concerned to get ready an ambulance and a team of doctors to meet any exigencies. "Enough number of Srivari Sevaks will be deployed to Annaprasadam, health, vigilance departments to provide services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims," he said. CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Dy EO temple Ramesh Babu, health officer Dr Sridevi, CMO Dr Muralidhar and others were present.