Malayappa takes a ride on mighty wooden chariot

Tirumala: On the penultimate day the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts mounted on a decked up wooden chariot (Ratham) taken in a procession on the four- Mada streets around the shrine on Tuesday.

The Rathotsavam of Tirumala is significant for its salient features. It is a mammoth wooden chariot being dragged by devotees and temple staff with the help of secure 4-inch thick jute ropes and hydraulic brakes along the four Mada streets surrounding the temple.

Malayappa and his consorts adorned with dazzling ornaments on the colourfully decorated Ratham going in a procession enthralled the devotees who gathered in large numbers to witness the chariot festival being held after a gap of two years, due to Covid pandemic.

The Rathotsavam has a special spiritual message embedded in the Kathopanishad which compares it to the blending of the soul with the body.

The saint poet Annamacharya says that a divine being that was an embodiment of all living things, was thus dragging his own chariot. Police and TTD security and vigilance wing made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the two hour long Rathotsavam which is one of major events of the nine-day Brahmotsavams.

The senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, AP minister Ch Venugopala Krishna, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, board members, other officials and a large number of devotees were present.

Later in the evening, Malayappa was taken in a procession on Aswa Vahanam on the eighth day of Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Tuesday.