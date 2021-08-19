Many squander away welfare funds on liquor

'Amrut Ka Aadhaar,' the proposal to make Aadhaar mandatory for buying liquor should be widely welcomed.

The government has been spending so much on the welfare of people who spend most of it on liquor. It is the time to analyse how much the government is spending and how people are making use of it.

Not only Aadhaar, the voter ID should also be made compulsory at liquor outlets.

C Kiran, cricket coach, Tirupati