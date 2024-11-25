Mass Kolatam at SVU enters Wonder Book of Records

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) witnessed a celebration of cultural heritage as 1,250 artists performed a synchronised Kolatam dance on Sunday under the supervision of its employee and convenor of Sri Annamayya Dance Academy Rambabu. He orchestrated the event to mark an entry into the Wonder Book of Records and finally achieved the target.

The performance took place in front of SVU administrative building and the sacred Sri Gnanaprada Venkateswara Swamy temple. The event was inaugurated by SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy and SVU Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu. The dignitaries highlighted the universal message of equality embedded in Annamayya’s timeless composition, Brahmamokkate Para Brahmamokkate.

They lauded the effort to celebrate this song through a record-breaking dance performance at a venue closely associated with Lord Venkateswara. The large-scale event required meticulous planning and training. Rambabu trained the 1,250 participants, bringing together artists from Tirupati and nearby areas. His efforts were widely appreciated by the guests, including Wonder Book of Records India coordinator Bingi Narendra Goud and AP Coordinator Arun Kumar.

They confirmed that this remarkable gathering had indeed set a new record and presented the official certificate to Rambabu. SVU NSS Coordinator Dr P Harikrishna, RK Abacus Head Ramakrishna Reddy and representatives of the Tirupati Private Schools Association were present. The collective performance, held in the presence of students, teachers and folk dance artists, underscored the enduring relevance of Annamayya’s teachings and showcased the unity and vibrancy of Indian culture.