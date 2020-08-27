MCT is going to implement pilot project to clear UDS maintenance problems

Tirupati: A years long unsolved problem which was irritating the city residents regularly on Tirupati city roads that underground drainage (UDS) leakage will be cleared shortly on permanent basis. For this Municipal Corporation of Tirupati authorities moved a step ahead to solve this burning problem with technology help of the Mumbai Corporation engineers. Already in Mumbai city civic body is implementing few new techniques for clearing the underground drain blockages.

Now MCT officials have decided to implement that technology in temple city as a pilot project in selected two wards in the city in next 15 days. Later, the Commissioner will take decision on how to move to restore the total length of 250 km UDS pipe lines in the temple city.

It may be noted that generally MCT control room staff are receiving more than 10 complaints at least regarding UDS leakages and chock of waste in drainages. For this two teams of public health workers are working regularly on roads to clear UDS blockages and leakages. Sometimes residents concerned areas are bearing unbearable bad odor and suffering a lot with this problem. Though the civic body staff clearing UDS blockages at one place, repeatedly this problem has been raising somewhere in the city every day.

In the situation, two days ago a team officials from Mumbai Municipal Corporation and consultants team discussed with MCT Commissioner and City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and explained to them through power point presentation how they are successfully implementing new techniques in addressing the UDS repairs and clearing leakages in Mumbai city.

After seeing their PPT, Commissioner PS Girisha gave his nod to implement their proposals on pilot project basis in the next 15 days in Tirupati. In fact UDS maintenance staff is doing in Mumbai without laying off new drainage pipe lines clearing the silt and intercept the drainage leakages to set up additional side pipes to UDS vent to flow drainage freely. And also they are using drainage sucking advanced equipment in UDS maintenance.

In this regard , Commissioner Girisha said that " We will implement Mumbai Corporation methods to clear all the UDS lines leakages and blockages as a pilot project in two selected wards, if those new practices will yield good result, MCT would implement the same methods in reaming all the wards of the city".