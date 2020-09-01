MCT relaxes lockdown restrictions totally in Tirupati

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati has relaxed all lockdown restrictions following the latest Government of India unlock 4.0 guidelines. As per the new guidelines all the business can run Morning to Night 9pm. People can obtain permission from the police for organising functions, political parties meetings, marriages by confining the number below 100.

MCT Commissioner PS Girisha informed the details in press communiqué on Tuesday over unlock guide lines implementation. He stated that after four months of the lockdown restrictions all the public parks will be reopened from Wednesday as usual old timings like 5 am to 10am in the morning, and 5 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

City residents will be allowed only by wearing masks only, without wearing a mask there is no entry into the park, the commissioner strongly said.