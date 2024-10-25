Medical facilities at Ruia hospital to be improved

Tirupati: Special Chief Secretary for Health and Family Welfare T Krishna Babu said that efforts are being made to further enhance the medical facilities at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of doctors to provide quality healthcare services, especially to underprivileged patients who rely on the hospital for treatment.

During a surprise inspection at Ruia Hospital on Thursday afternoon, Krishna Babu was accompanied by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and other officials. The inspection began with a meeting with sanitation workers, who expressed concerns about irregular payments from the agency responsible for their wages. Krishna Babu immediately directed the authorities to take swift action to resolve the issue.

The Special CS reviewed various departments, starting with emergency registration and X-ray units, inquiring about the daily number of patients receiving treatment. He also inspected emergency ward, speaking with patients to understand the quality of care they were receiving. Hospital officials informed him that the current casualty ward building was insufficient to meet the growing demand.

He further assessed the operation theatre, asking for details about the ongoing surgeries, availability of surgical implants and emergency medicines and instructed superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu to take necessary actions if supplies were lacking.

Speaking to the media, Krishna Babu highlighted the importance of Ruia Hospital for the local population and shared that the hospital administration, along with the medical college principal and other officials, has been working for the past two to three months on ways to improve services.

The Special CS revealed that the government had sanctioned Rs.90 crore for the hospital, with a portion allocated for civil construction to support the expansion of Post Graduate (PG) seats and to improve infrastructure. Once completed, these developments will enable the hospital to offer even better services. He also noted that the outpatient services have been extended to include evening hours, with an OP session now available from 2 pm to 4 pm. This move is aimed at providing treatment to patients on the same day, reducing the need for them to return the next day. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan and Maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathy Reddy among others were present.