Mega Vaccination Drive: 1.05 Lakh to get jabs today in Chittoor

Tirupati: Chittoor district administration made elaborate arrangements to take up mega vaccination drive on Sunday to give 1.05 lakh jabs as part of the statewide initiative. Both Covishield and Covaxin first and second doses will be administered during the special drive meant for people aged 45 years and above and mothers having 0-5 year children.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan has directed the officials to prepare the list of eligible people who are not yet vaccinated. Ward and village volunteers, ASHA, Anganwadi workers and ANMS have to work with more responsibility to cover the target. Vaccination will be done at all PHCs and secretariats in both urban and rural areas.

The beneficiaries are being given time slots to avoid any rush at the session sites. The Collector has already involved all the staff including Municipal Commissioner, RDOs, MPDOs, MROs, medical officers and others to focus on the mega drive and complete the stipulated target in their respective areas. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari also reviewed the arrangements with district Immunisation officer (DIO) and others on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Immunisation Officer Dr C Hanumantha Rao said that vaccination will be taken up at 138 session sites on Sunday for which micro-level planning was done. The District Collector has entrusted specific tasks in this direction. The list of vaccine beneficiaries, particularly the names of mothers having children 0-5 years old, were already sent to concerned volunteers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

They were asked to identify and mobilise each one of them for Sunday's vaccination programme. Targets have been fixed for each PHC. Already 50,000 Covishield and 5,000 Covaxin doses were distributed to the session sites and the remaining 50,000 doses of Covishield will be sent on Sunday morning.

To a question, he said so far, 10,67,000 vaccine doses were administered in the district for various categories of eligible persons. Out of this, 8,40,000 were given as first doses while the remaining are second doses.