Just In
Metlotsavam at Alipiri on April 4
Tirumala: In connection with 521st birth anniversary of Telugu Padakavitha Pitamahudu Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, Melotsavam will be organised under the auspices of TTD Annamacharya Project on April 4 at Alipiri Pada Mandapam in Tirupati.
Artists of Annamacharya project and bhajan mandals will perform Annamacharya ‘Saptagiri Sankirtana Gosthiganam’ from 6 am, followed by Metlapuja and Bhajanaparas will trek Tirumala singing Sankeertans.
Bhajan mandals artistes from all over the State will participate in this programme.
As part of Annamacharya's birth anniversary celebrations, a Goshtiganam and musical programme will be held at Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala on April 5.
For three days, from April 6 to 8, literary seminars will be organised at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati, Dhyanamandiram in Tallapaka and spiritual and devotional music programs at the 108 feet Annamayya statue in the saint poet's native place.