Minister Amarnath releases socio-economic impact report on Sri City

Tirupati: Sri City in association with Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visva Vidyalayam, Tirupati, conducted a study on ‘Socio - Economic impact of Sri City industrial park on villages of Sri City and Tada mandal.’

The research was conducted by a team consisting of Prof B N Neelima, Prof P Neeraja and Dr N Sree Rajani. The main aim of the study is how Sri City has been creating an impact on the lives of surrounding villages.

A tool was constructed and a survey was conducted to know the opinions of the inhabitants in and around. In the study, the difference in lifestyle, income, education, women empowerment, happiness index etc., before and after Sri City were clearly visible. The ‘Socio – Economic impact report 2022-23’ was compiled with data analysis, findings, suggestions and conclusions and brought in the form of a book. It was released by Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath at Sri City on Tuesday.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy, GM P Rama Chandra Reddy, SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani along with the three team members were present on the occasion.