MLA Balanagi Reddy inaugurates science lab in AP Model School

Kosigi (Kurnool): Mantralayam MLA Y Balanagi Reddy advised the students to pursue higher education and bring fame to the school, district and to the State as well, by using the laboratory and RO plant set up in the school. He lauded the Coromandel International Limited management for providing science laboratory and RO safe drinking water plant in the school. He as the chief guest inaugurated science laboratory and RO plant at AP Model High School in Kosigi on Tuesday.

MLA Balanagi Reddy said the Coromandel International Limited Company is always in the forefront to do social activities and sponsored science laboratory and RO drinking water plant at a cost of Rs 12 lakh to the school. He said fertilisers and other products of the company are more beneficial for farmers in cultivation.

Coromandel International Ltd Vice-President GV Subba Reddy laid emphasis of education in rural areas for the effective development of the society and explained various other activities being conducted like providing scholarships to around 1,000 rural girl students every year and also providing infrastructure facilities for the benefit of school children.

He requested the farmers to optimise the use of chemical fertilisers and increase usage of organic and bio fertilisers and implement good agricultural practices.

District Education Officer V Ranga Reddy, CSR head Jaya Gopal Chatur, DGM Govinda Rao, Sales Officers of Adoni and Kurnool, Raghu and P Sreedhar Reddy, students, parents and farmers attended the programme.