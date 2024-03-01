More priority to common devotees in Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed Srikalahasti Devasthanam Trust Board and officials to make fool proof arrangements for Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, which will be held from March 3 to 16. Along with SP Malika Garg, he addressed a coordination meeting of officials of various departments on the arrangements for the mega event in Srikalahasti on Thursday.

Devasthanam Trust Board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu, EO SV Nageswara Rao and others attended the meeting.

The Collector said that top priority should be given to common devotees during Brahmotsavams and especially on Maha Shivaratri day, which is expected to draw huge crowds along with Rathotsavam, Kalyanam and Giri Pradakshina days. This time the Brahmotsavams should be held in an environment friendly way without using plastic anywhere.

He said that steps should be taken to overcome the problems faced during the previous programmes in view of the enormous importance for Brahmotsavams in Indian culture. Municipal officials should keep the entire town neat and clean including temple surroundings and provide drinking water, fogging to get rid of mosquito menace etc., Police department should take care of security aspects, parking etc., Sign boards should be kept everywhere to guide devotees.

District SP Malika Garg said that vehicle parking has to be done only at the prescribed places. Temple staff and officials should possess identification cards or else they will not be allowed. Command control system and deployment of CC cameras wherever necessary will have to be taken care off.

Chairman Srinivasulu said that the mega event will be a grand success with the coordinated efforts of all departments. Later, Collector Lakshmisha inspected queue lines and offered prayers to the presiding deities Srikalahastheeswara Swamy and Goddess Gnana Prasunamba.