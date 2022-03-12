MP kick-starts State-level football tourney in Tirupati

Tirupati: The two-day State-level football tournament organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and sponsored by the Dynamos Football Association (DFA), was kick started at Tarakarama Stadium here on Friday.

MP Maddela Gurumoorthy and SV University Vice Chancellor K Raja Reddy together played the football in the stadium marking the inauguration. First match was started between Anantapur and Chittoor where Chittoor team won the match followed by Visakhapatnam verses East Godavari where Visakhapatnam team won it. Speaking on the occasion, the MP said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing all the facilities in schools for practicing sports and for providing quality education. He advised the players to follow coach's instructions and practice the game vigorously to achieve set goals. He wanted the players of 13 teams to play the game with the inspiration of international football iconic players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

SETVIN CEO Murali Krishna, SAAP board members Raghava Reddy, M Mohan and DFA president MR Raja were present.