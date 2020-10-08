Municipal Corporation of Tirupati plans marginal loans to street vendors

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has planned to provide marginal loans to street vendors and for this the officials have started online registration process. The Commissioner instructed the MEPMA officials concerned to identify the marginal vendors, who are doing business on roads by pushcarts and bamboo can baskets.



So far, 3,446 vendors were registered through online out of 4,000 target set by the self help groups monitoring officials. Civic body officials planned to provide marginal loans of Rs 10,000 each to these vendors through banks under the PM Swanidi and Jagannanna thodu schemes.

These vendors are the most neglected section in the city and they did not get any financial benefit to improve their business. In this background, Commissioner P S Girisha planned to support them by providing bank loans to improve their business. Many below poverty line (BPL) group people are doing small businesses on streets every day as part of their livelihood.

Under the Smart city project also, the officials planned to construct new mini markets for providing business opportunities for these business groups. The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) officials are forming these marginal street vendors as groups to provide bank linkage loans. As part it, the staff is collecting personal details of vendors like Aadhar card, income particulars, address details and entering them online.