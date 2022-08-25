Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi in a grand manner

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is all set to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi in a grand manner and an idol of 12-feet height made of clay will be installed at the MCT complex, said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

The MLA along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anajali holded a review meeting with the various department officials at the Municipal Office here on Wednesday. In the meeting, the MLA also discussed the security arrangements, immersion arrangements for Ganesh idols and measures to be taken by the MCT for conducting the festival in a smooth manner.

Speaking on the occasion, he sought the officials and municipal staff to strive for making Vinayaka Chavithi a grand success and explained that holistic efforts will ensure flawless celebrations.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha said it is not only the festival confined to Hindus but this will be celebrated by all in the country and the MCT decided to celebrate it in a grand scale ever before.

As the festival falls on August 31 and the idol immersion will be conducted on September 4 (fifth day), she said everyone in the city should cooperate for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali said the civic officials of all the departments and their staff were already engaged in for the conduct of festival.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahotstava Committee (TVVMC) members including convener Samanchi Srinivas, members RC Munikrishna, Gundala Gopi, Naveen Royal and others visited the Bommala Quarters at Mangalam area where Vinayaka idols will be made.They went around the area at Bommala Quarters and enlightened the idol makers on the ill effects of using chemicals in preparing the idols.

They advised the manufacturers no to use health hazard chemicals like PoP etc. in making the idols which will pollute the groundwater.

Samanchi Srinivas said the TVVMC members were repeatedly appealing to idol makers to avoid use of chemical and health hazard mixtures in preparing idols and suggested them to give preference for making idols with clay which is environmental-friendly.