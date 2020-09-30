Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to set up water treatment plant

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has taken up an eco-friendly project to reduce the water pollution in the city and to set up water treatment at Vinayaka Sagar lake which is developing under smart city projects. Water treatment plant works have started at Vinayakasagar Lake.



At present, drainage and rain water from the north side of Tirumala hills have been entering into the main drainage canal at Karakambadi-Tirupati highway near Vinayaka Sagar lake. MCT has taken a measure to set up a water treatment plant to treat the drainage and rain water for reusing. This will help the corporation for filling the water in Vinayaka Sagar lake round the year.

Municipal Corporation is developing the Vinayaka Sagar lake as eco tourist and pilgrim recreation spot at the cost of Rs 22 crore. MCT commissioner PS Girisha has taken steps to implement treatment plant with the help of AECOM consultancy and required site for the set up of the plant has been allotted to a Mumbai private company. Once the plant comes into operation, half of the city's drainage water can be recycled.

Speaking to The Hans India, Commissioner PS Girisha said, "As part of eco friendly measures, wastewater recycling project was designed by the urban civic body, ultimately it will be very useful for road dividers' greenery maintenance and to preserve the sufficient water in lakes in the city outskirts".