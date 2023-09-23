Naga Babu to attend JSP meet in Chittoor

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary K Naga Babu will participate in the two-day meeting of erstwhile Chittoor district party leaders beginning at Nishal Convention from Saturday.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Chittoor district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad exhorted the party cadres to gear up for ensuing elections and take the policies to grassroot level to strengthen party base.

On Saturday, Naga Babu will hold a meeting with party leaders from Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Nagari, Satyavedu, GD Nellore, Chandragiri and Madanapalle constituencies and on Sunday with the leaders from Puthalapattu, Palamaner, Punganur, Pileru, Kuppam and Thamballapalle constituencies.

Hariprasad said the party was gearing up the cadres to show the party might in the coming general elections and focus on taking the aims and objectives of party chief Pawan Kalyan and to free the state from the clutches of YSRCP, which failed on all fronts leaving the people in lurch.