Naidu to visit temple in Nellore district today
Nellore: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Nellore district on March 22, Friday.
According to a statement released by the district administration here on Thursday, the TDP opposition leader will perform special pujas at Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple located in Penchalakona village of Rapuru mandal in the district.
Officials said that the TDP chief will start at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad by helicopter at around 1.30 pm and will reach Gonupalle village by 3.15 pm. Later, he will leave for Penchalakona village by road. He will perform special pujas at the temple from 3.35 to 4.05 pm and leave for his residence in Undavalli at around 4.30 pm by helicopter.
As Penusila Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple is located in a dense forest, police have made elaborate arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents during the visit of Naidu.