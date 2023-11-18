Nandikotkur: RO plants launched in 2 villages

Nandikotkur (Nandyal) : Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Nandikotkur MLA T Arthur and Coromandel International vice-president GV Subba Reddy inaugurated two RO plants, one at Midthur and another at Dudyala, at a cost of Rs 3 lakh each) on Friday. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, the Coromandel Limited arranged the plants and also sponsored Rs 11.5 lakh for purchasing playing equipment, chairs, dual desks and renovation of walls and paintings at Municipal Upper Primary School at Banakacherla.

MP P Brahmananda Reddy lauded the Coromandel Limited V-P GV Subba Reddy and the staff for setting up RO plants, which will help people to have safe drinking water. He called upon voluntary organisations to inspire by the Coromandel International and come forward to serve people.

Vice-president GV Subba Reddy said that they also supplied qualitative fertilisers to the farmers, besides educating them about cultivation to get high yields. Head of CSR activity C Jaya Gopal, MPDO Gopi Krishna, ADA B Anjaneya, sarpanch Jayasudha, Coromandel district staff, around 200 students and farmers participated in the programme.