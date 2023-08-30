Narvekar, Bora take oath as TTD board members

Live
Highlights
So far, six members of newly-constituted board have taken oath
Tirumala: Milind Keshav Narvekar and Saurabh Bora took oath as TTD Trust Board members on Tuesday in Tirumala temple. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam administered oath to both in the sanctum sanctorum.
Later, they were rendered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula mandapam.
The JEO offered theertha prasadams and presented them with the laminated photos of Srivaru. So far six members have taken oath as TTD new trust board members. Deputy mayor of Tirupati Municipal Corporation Abhinay Reddy, DyEOs Lokanatham, Govindarajan and others were also present.
