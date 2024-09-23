  • Menu
NDA govt started implementing all its promises: MLA Arani

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu speaking at ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme in Tirupati on Sunday
The NDA government has started implementation of all the promises made to the people during electioneering, claimed city MLA and JSP leader Arani Srinivasulu.

Tirupati: The NDA government has started implementation of all the promises made to the people during electioneering, claimed city MLA and JSP leader Arani Srinivasulu.

Speaking at a programme as part of ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ at STV Nagar here on Sunday, the MLA reminded that salaries to government employees and pensions to the elderly are now being paid promptly on the first day of every month. Meanwhile, the government is putting in all its efforts to come over financial difficulties due to the fault of the previous YSRCP government, he added.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan already announced mega DSC, aiming to fill up 17,000 teacher posts and speeded up construction works of Polavaram and Amaravati. He reiterated that the State government is committed to implement all its promises, with the support of the Central government and trying to get more investments for setting up industries in the State to generate employment.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, CMM Krishnaveni, Urban Tahsildar Bhagyalakshmi and others were present.

