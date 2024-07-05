Nellore: 2-member thieves’ gang held

Nellore: Police on Thursday arrested a two-member gang of old offenders, who are responsible for stealing various articles in government schools. They recovered 118 ceiling fans, 4 TVs, one AC, one laptop, printer, 75 GM wire coils and two cars worth Rs 10 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as P Venkata Ratnam (47) of Rachavaripalle village of Duthaluru mandal; and Shaik Muneer Basha (40) of Dandupalem village of Prakasam district. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Additional SP CH Soujanya said that as per the directions of SP K Arief Hafeez after receiving complaint from government schools, special party was deployed to nab the culprits. Following a tip off, police arrested the accused at Kovuru on Thursday.

According to the ASP, the duo was involved in red sanders smuggling in Badvel, Marripadu and Udayagiri areas and cases were registered against them in police stations. They were also accused for stealing 100 motorcycles at various places in Nellore district and involved in eight robbery cases from government schools across the district.