Nellore: Boy dies after falling into TG canal

Nellore: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into Telugu Ganga canal near Narasanaidupalle village of Dakkili mandal on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as D Charan Kishore, son of D Ravi and D Parvathi.

According to sources, Charan Kishore along with K Vishal of the same village went to TG Canal at around 2 pm on Tuesday, to attend nature call. Later, Vishal went near the canal and accidentally fell into the water. Trying to rescue his friend, Charan slipped into the water and got washed away. His body was recovered on Tuesday evening.

Dakkili police sent the body Rapuru area hospital for postmortem and registered a case.