Live
- GDP will grow 6.8% in FY25: PHDCCI
- Srisailam: Five injured after car flips over
- LIC donates medical equipment to Ramakrishna Mutt
- UG system in Banaganapalle in next 2 ½ years: Janardhan Reddy
- Go Puja, Ravana Vahana Seva held in Srisailam
- Exports growth contracts by 1% to $38 bn in Dec
- Abhishek admits to infighting in TMC
- Congress backs Centre on Kejriwal’s prosecution
- Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavam at Srisailam underway with grandeur
- SC shields ex-IAS trainee officer Puja from arrest
Just In
Nellore: Boy dies after falling into TG canal
Highlights
Nellore: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into Telugu Ganga canal near Narasanaidupalle village of Dakkili...
Nellore: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into Telugu Ganga canal near Narasanaidupalle village of Dakkili mandal on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as D Charan Kishore, son of D Ravi and D Parvathi.
According to sources, Charan Kishore along with K Vishal of the same village went to TG Canal at around 2 pm on Tuesday, to attend nature call. Later, Vishal went near the canal and accidentally fell into the water. Trying to rescue his friend, Charan slipped into the water and got washed away. His body was recovered on Tuesday evening.
Dakkili police sent the body Rapuru area hospital for postmortem and registered a case.
Next Story