Nellore district: Rs 46.7 lakh given to 304 Girijan beneficiaries
Tothapalli Gudur (Nellore district) : Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy distributed cheques worth Rs 46.70 lakh to 304 Girijan beneficiaries for the construction of houses under Jagananna Housing Colonies and free LPG gas connections to the beneficiaries here on Wednesday.
Later addressing the gathering, the Minister assured that Sarvepalli constituency would be developed in all fronts by spending the funds in a big way. For the welfare of the constituency people, funds were being spent for construction of roads, drains, drinking water, houses, to provide free LPG gas connections and basic infrastructure facilities, he added.
The Minister said that the government is sanctioning Rs 35,000 loan at zero per cent interest rate, in addition to Rs 1.80 lakh for the construction of Jagananna Housing Colonies. He said the government also extending a financial support of Rs 15,000 for financially backward Girijins only in Sarvepalli constituency. Till date Rs 2.28 crores has been provided for the construction of houses and free LPG gas connections were provided to 7,900 families in Sarvepalli constituency, Minister Kakani informed.
MPP Vuppala Swarnalatha, ZPTC Seshamma, MPDO Prathyusha and others were present.