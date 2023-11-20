  • Menu
Nellore Peddareddy Chepala Pulusu outlets inaugurated in Tirupati

Minister RK Roja inaugurating Nellore Peddareddy Chepala Pulusu outlet in Tirupati on Sunday
Highlights

Tirupati: Minister for Tourism and Culture RK Roja inaugurated Nellore Peddareddy Chepala Pulusu outlets in Tirupati on Sunday.

Its owners A Vamsi Krishna, S Yesukondalu, G Balaji Kiran, K Chandrasekhar and M Subrahmanyam have set up five outlets in the city at AIR bypass road, KT road, Karakambadi circle, MR Palli circle and Chinthalachenu road.

These outlets were inaugurated by Roja, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy and Tollywood heroine Mehareen.

They praised the owners for running their outlets successfully at various locations including Hyderabad and they have been receiving good patronage by supplying quality and tasty Chepala Pulusu to the customers.

