New Registrar takes charge at NSU
Tirupati: Kadiaym Venkata Narayana Rao has assumed charge as the new Registrar of the National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati on Tuesday.
The Executive Council of the university has approved his appointment following which he took charge relieving the in-charge registrar Prof RJ Ramasree.
Narayana Rao has worked at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Bengaluru till now. Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy
and Prof Ramashree congratulated the Registrar on assuming the new assignment.
