‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ outreach programme held

Sri City: In a bid to enhance awareness among stakeholders about provident fund and insurance services, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) jointly organised an outreach programme, ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) 2.0,’ in Sri City on Thursday. The event, aimed at addressing the evolving needs of industrial employees, was led by Premlal, District Enforcement Officer - EPFO and C Nagamani, Branch Manager, ESIC, Tirupati.

During the interactive session, the officials provided comprehensive information on various EPFO initiatives, including E-Nomination, UAN Activation, KYC Updating, Bank-Aadhar Seeding, Online ECR Filing and the key features of the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme and Employees’ Pension Scheme benefits. Assistant GM V Sivakumar Reddy expressed gratitude to the EPFO officials for organising the programme in Sri City.