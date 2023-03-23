  • Menu
Nine persons receive Ugadi Puraskarams

Dr Alladi Mohan and Prof DVR Sai Gopal presenting Ugadi Puraskaram to S Ramesh Kumar in Tirupati on Wednesday. Tirupati Brahmana Samajam office-bearers KR Venkatachalam, K Ajay Kumar and others are seen.


Tirupati Brahmana Samajam (TBS) felicitated nine persons for their contributions in their fields with Ugadi Puraskarams on Wednesday.

Tirupati: Tirupati Brahmana Samajam (TBS) felicitated nine persons for their contributions in their fields with Ugadi Puraskarams on Wednesday. The Vice-Chancellor of Cluster University, Kurnool, Prof DVR Sai Gopal was the chief guest while the Dean of SVIMS University Dr Alladi Mohan attended as another guest. TBS working president KR Venkatachalam presided over the function.


After Panchanga Sravanam by Narayana Tanuja Vishnuvardhan and cultural programmes, the felicitation programme was held. On this occasion, Srinathan Ghanapathi, Khadri Narasimhacharyulu, S Vadiraj Acharya, Dr G Ramesh Kumar, E Seshagiri Rao, Vanisri Ramaswamy, PS Kiran Kumar, Swayampakula Ramesh and AR Vasuprada have received Ugadi Pursakars. Association general secretary K Ajay Kumar, treasurer S Prabhakar, Dr Chakravarthy Raghavan, Vedam Hari Prasad, Prof S Dakshnimurthy Sarma and others were present.


