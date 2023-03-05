No development in Nakkala Colony: ST panel member

The Nakkala colony at Oteru in Tirupati rural mandal has been surrounded by various problems. It was set up for Nakkalollu, a subsect of tribals, who are most backward socially, educationally and economically. They were given house sites at the colony, set up in 1992 itself. Even after 30 years, the colony was suffering from lack of facilities including drains, proper roads among other things.





To look into their woes, the State ST Commission member Vadithya Sankar Nayak visited the colony on Saturday and was moved at the pathetic condition of the tribals living there. He went around various streets and interacted with the people to know their problems. He said that no previous government has not focused on this colony during the last 30 years. But, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing welfare schemes for them to make them grow economically and socially.





The ST Commission has been visiting various such colonies to gain first-hand information about the plight of tribals and after receiving complaints about the Sri Venkateswara Nakkala Girijan colony in Oteru, he toured there and sat with them to listen to their sufferings patiently. He spoke to the DEO and requested him to upgrade the school there to high school level as the young children have to cross the 150 ft road to go to high school now.





Nayak also spoke to the District Tribal development officer and took his observations to his notice. He said that the residents of the colony were not having toilets, ration, voter and Aadhaar cards, drainage besides facing various other problems.











