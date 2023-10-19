Live
Just In
Non stop Anna Prasadam supply on Garuda Seva day, catering officer Shastri
TTD catering special officer GLN Shasty said on all arrangements have been made for uninterrupted supply of Anna Prasadam on Garuda Seva day on October 19.
Addressing a media conference at Annamaiah Bhavan on Wednesday he said all preparations are being made for the supply of hot milk to devotees waiting in queues from Wednesday night onwards.
From 5 am on Thursday morning Anna Prasadam supplies will begin at Mada street galleries with coffee,milk followed by Upm aor Pongal breakfast between 6.30 -10.00 am . From 11am -3 pm TTD is geared to supply bisibelabath made with 14 vegetables besides sweet Pongal. Thereafter Puli hora packets will be distributed till 3.00 pm and Sundal snacks coffee and milk.
He said 15 vehicles, 150 trolleys and additional 330 men, 830 srivari Sevakulu were being deployed to supply Anna Prasadam in the Mada street galleries. Similarly Anna Prasadam will be provided at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam complex from 7.00 am to1.00 midnight. Rajendra Kumar Dyeo of Anna Prasadam and other staff were present.
IN VIEW OF GARUDA VAHANA SEVA ON OCTOBER 19, SSD (Free Dharshan) TOKENS WILL NOT BE ISSUED IN TIRUPATI. THE DEVOTEES ARE REQUESTED TO MAKE NOTE OF THIS AND CO-OPERATE WITH TTD.