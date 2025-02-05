Live
- TN forest dept increases patrolling in Valparai after German tourist killed in wild elephant attack
- Heatwaves hit AP amid rising temperatures across the state
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
- AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for violating MCC
Just In
North East students visit IIT Tirupati
TIRUPATI: A group of 25 students from the North East region visited the prestigious IIT Tirupati campus as part of their National Integration rour...
TIRUPATI: A group of 25 students from the North East region visited the prestigious IIT Tirupati campus as part of their National Integration rour under the Student’s Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) programme.
The initiative aims to provide students with an opportunity to understand, study and familiarise themselves with the diverse cultural and traditional practices across the country while also gaining exposure to different educational environments.
The visiting students were given a warm welcome by IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana and Dean of Competency Development and Outreach Activities Prof Arun Tangirala. Both professors engaged with the students in an interactive session, emphasising the significance of national integration, cultural exchange and the role of education in strengthening unity across regions.
During their visit, the students explored state-of-the-art laboratories, advanced research facilities and modern infrastructure at the institute. They were introduced to cutting-edge technologies and innovative academic practices, offering them valuable insights into the research-driven ecosystem of IIT Tirupati.