North East students visit IIT Tirupati

TIRUPATI: A group of 25 students from the North East region visited the prestigious IIT Tirupati campus as part of their National Integration rour under the Student’s Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) programme.

The initiative aims to provide students with an opportunity to understand, study and familiarise themselves with the diverse cultural and traditional practices across the country while also gaining exposure to different educational environments.

The visiting students were given a warm welcome by IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana and Dean of Competency Development and Outreach Activities Prof Arun Tangirala. Both professors engaged with the students in an interactive session, emphasising the significance of national integration, cultural exchange and the role of education in strengthening unity across regions.

During their visit, the students explored state-of-the-art laboratories, advanced research facilities and modern infrastructure at the institute. They were introduced to cutting-edge technologies and innovative academic practices, offering them valuable insights into the research-driven ecosystem of IIT Tirupati.