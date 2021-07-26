Online darshan tickets: TTD files cheating case against travel agency

Tirumala: TTD lodged a complaint against Chennai-based Revati Padmavati Travels on Sunday for cheating devotees in the name of online booking of Srivari darshan tickets.

Sending a strong signal against brokers and agencies cheating devotees by luring them with providing VIP break darshan tickets, laddu prasadams etc the TTD vigilance officials filed the cheating case on the travel agency for collecting huge money from innocent devotees.

The TTD said in a release on Sunday that the online quota of Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets, the Kalyanotsavam tickets etc. were regularly released on the 20th of every month for the devotees to book the tickets in advance online and urged them not to approach any unauthorised persons or agencies for availing darshan tickets.

It further said it has created a convenient and devotee-friendly digital facility on its portal www tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in where devotees could book their tickets with Aadhaar card and address and there was no need to depend on brokers.

The TTD warned that stringent action would be taken against all such fraudulent agencies and brokers meddling with the sentiments of devotees.