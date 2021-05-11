Opposition leaders were detained from entering SVVR hospital in Tirupati

Tirupati, May 11: Leaders of the opposition parties were detained on Tuesday by the police to prevent them from going to SVRR hospital where 11 Corona patients died due to disruption in oxygen supply.

CPI national secretary K Naraina who was in his village Nagari was detained on his way to Tirupati by police who took him back to his house in Iynambakam village where he was confined foiling him from visiting the bereaved families and SVRR hospital.

BJP leaders including district president K Dayakar Reddy, party state spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy who along with the family members of part leader MS RamaRao who was one of the 11 died in SVRR incident going to the hospital were stopped and taken to Alipiri Police station .

CPI leaders P Murali, Janardhan and others were also detained when they were going in a procession to protest at SVRR hospital.

City police had tough in preventing and detaining opposition parties leaders and activists and on the other side busy in facilitating ruling party leaders visit yo SVRR hospital to console bereaved families