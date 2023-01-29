Over 80,000 pilgrims have darshan of Lord on Rathasapthami

Tirupati: On the auspicious Rathasapthami day, 80,094 had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala while more than 1.25 lakh had witnessed the Vahana Sevas.

According to TTD sources, the income through the temple Hundi on Rathasapthami, Saturday was Rs 3.1 crore and 32,219 got their heads tonsured as a token of fulfillment of their vows.

Elaborate arrangements including deployment of about 5,000 personnel including 3,000 Srivari Sevak volunteers, 300 scouts and guides, 850

TTD security and vigilance department personnel and 500 police saw the smooth conduct of the seven Vahana Sevas and Chakrasnanam much to the delight of the devotees who gathered in huge number to witness the Vahana Sevas held from morning to night, leaving the temple management heave a sigh of relief over the success of the day-long Rathasapthami celebrations.

Notably, the tireless services of Srivari Sevak volunteersensuring continuous supply of water, milk and food items to the devotees sitting in the galleries in the Mada streets won the appreciation of pilgrims gathered to witness the Vahana Sevas.

Meanwhile, the APSRTC ferried 1,10,741 pilgrims both up (45,974) and down (64,767) on Rathasapthami day, registering 81 per cent market share which is highest in recent years.

According to District Public Transport Officer T Chengal Reddy, the RTC in all operated 3,641 trips including up 1,811 and down 1,830, he said adding that on an average the number of passengers per trip stood at 30.

Additional staff including senior officials were posted at all bus stands at Tirumala and Tirupati to monitor the operation of buses, avoiding passengers waiting for buses.