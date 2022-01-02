Padmavathi Paediatric Cardiac Hospital has been of great use to poor: EO KS Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday inspected Sri Padmavathi Children's Cardiac Hospital and made some valuable suggestions.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO recalled that the hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy last year. The hospital has become a backbone for the poor since November 11 onwards as nearly 45 surgeries were performed of which 50% were open heart surgeries and rest were Cath lab procedures.

He said there is a waiting list of over 200 patients and weekly 20 surgeries are being mulled to be performed by a dedicated team of doctors with the aid of sophisticated medical equipment.

The EO said that as the next steps towards enhancing medical services for the poor, the TTD has commenced action plans for setting up a super speciality hospital in Tirupati. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, CSRMO Sesha Shailendra, Director of Children's Hospital Dr Srinath Reddy, AEO Parthasarathy were also present.

The TTD will study feasibility of commencing degree Courses in SV Deaf and Dumb School: The TTD will consider the feasibility of commencing degree courses at its SV Deaf and Dumb School, said Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

The EO on Saturday inspected TTD-run S V Deaf and Dumb School near Alipiri which is offering education up to Intermediate. He said that the TTD Board will discuss the upgradation of the school to offer degree courses for the benefit of the scores of hearing impaired requiring specialised education for their upliftment.

"The difficulties of students after Intermediate for further education for better employment has come to our notice,'' he said, adding that the TTD board will soon review the feasibility of starting degree courses for them.Speaking on the occasion, the EO said the special school is already providing teaching from 1st standard to Intermediate course for the challenged children.

Assuring to consider starting of degree courses after review at the board meeting, the EO directed officials to prepare an action plan for development activities in the school.