Parimalam Cleanses up Tiruchanoor Temple

TIRUPATI: The entire temple and its sub shrines were cleansed up with the aromatic Parimalam mixture as a part of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam on Tuesday in Tiruchanoor.

The traditional temple cleaning event Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was observed with religious fervour in Tiruchanur temple between 6am and 9am.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy said this ritual of prelude before annual brahmotsavams signifies the cleaning of the entire temple premises for the big event.





Delete Edit





He said all the arrangements are in place for the nine day Annual brahmotsavam at Tiruchanur Temple.

Adding further he said, TTD has also given a face lift to the Padma Sarovaram temple tank at Rs.9cr for the upcoming Panchami Theertham event on November 18.

TTD Trust Board members Yanadaiah, Naga Satyam, Subbaraju, JEO Veerabrahmam, DyEO Govindarajan, VGO Bali Reddy, AEO Ramesh, Agama advisor Srinivasacharyulu, archakas and other staffs were also present.