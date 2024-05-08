Pawan assures Tirupati people Lord’s darshan once every month

Tirupati: TDPchief N Chandrababu Naidu said that thieves have entered Tirupati city and people should be prepared to face them. Addressing a joint public meeting here on Tuesday night along with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, he recalled his long association and familiarity with the city. He said that Tirupati constituency has some peculiarities recalling that TDP and Praja Rajyam founder NT Rama Rao and K Chiranjeevi have contested and won from the city.

Naidu said that respecting social justice, TDP and JSP have fielded Arani Srinvasulu while the ruling party fielded a Reddy candidate. He urged the people to vote for his glass symbol, MP candidate V Vara Prasada Rao’s lotus symbol and Chandragiri MLA candidate Nani’s cycle symbol.

The TDP chief listed the development activities initiated by him and all the development was made by him in the city. Naidu said that after the NDA government took over, Brahmins will be appointed in the trust boards of all temples.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan assured the people of Tirupati of providing darshan of Lord Venkateswara on every second Tuesday. The practice which was not in vogue for several years will be revived, he said. He asked Tirupati people whether they want Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s son Abhinay Redy who sells even the chicken for Rs 20 lakhs per month or Arani Srinivasulu who is supported by himself and Chandrababu Naidu.

Pawan assured the people that there will be no dearth of funds for SV University or SVIMS and will provide funds from TTD. Several industries from the electronics manufacturing cluster have left the state due to the atrocities of the YSRCP government. Even they sent away the Amara Raja factory which the NDA government will bring back.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son have been sharing commissions in 30:10 ratio even from those building a small house. An angry Pawan asked the people whether they continue to be scared for the Bhumana family. They are involved in the TDR bonds scam. Even Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Peddireddi Ramahchandra Reddy were involved in several irregularities, including red sanders smuggling, he alleged and said that time has come to teach them a lesson.

He said that either YV Subba Reddy or Bhumana Karunakar Reddy should remember that Tirumala is not a resort and promised to make Tirumala again as a sacred spiritual centre. He asked the people whether Lord Balaji photo has to be printed on the house site pattas given to TTD employees or CM Jagan photos are to be printed.