Peddireddi lashes out at TDP leaders for spreading falsehood

Tirupati: Minister for Energy, Environment and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has issued a stern warning to TDP leaders to speak with caution or face potential backlash from supporters of the YSRCP.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Sunday, Peddireddi criticised TDP leaders, including Nara Lokesh and Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, accusing them of spreading falsehoods and slandering the YSRCP leadership due to their expected electoral defeat.

In his particular remarks against TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for calling him ‘Paapala Peddireddi,’ he asserted that Lokesh’s father, former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, was the actual ‘Paapala Babu’ who was responsible for various deaths, including those of Vangaveeti Ranga and Pingali Dasaratharam.

He dismissed Lokesh’s claims that vehicles from his company were being sent abroad with large sums of money and diamonds, allegedly in preparation for the YSRCP to flee post-election.

He explained that the vehicles were legally transported for mining projects in Africa and had passed customs inspections and said that customs would detect any illegal activities. “You are the ones sending money in suitcases via chartered flights to Singapore and Dubai. It’s your habit, which is why you accuse us of the same. Such foolish statements earn you the ‘Pappu’ as a nickname,” Peddireddi remarked.

He also criticised former minister Devineni Uma for suggesting that YSRCP leaders secured passports and visas to leave the country after the elections. “If YS Jagan travels abroad, they say he’s fleeing, but if Chandrababu travels, it’s for medical reasons. It’s because of the so-called ‘sensational reports’ published in their “friendly” newspapers that the TDP leaders speak this way,” Peddireddi stated.